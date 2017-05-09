Christopher Boykin, of 'Rob & Big' fame, dead at 45 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Christopher Boykin, of 'Rob & Big' fame, dead at 45

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Christopher Boykin, of "Rob & Big" fame, is dead at 45, according to multiple reports.

Boykin died Tuesday morning, according to TMZ and the Huffington Post.

Boykin, also known as "Big Black," was a reality star who appeared on MTV's "Rob & Big" as well as "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory" with Dyrdek.

