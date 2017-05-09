Wadsworth schools to start randomly drug testing certain students

Wadsworth schools are joining a growing list of districts that conduct random drug testing.

Beginning next school year, the district will randomly test students in grades seven through 12 who participate in extracurricular activities that are not tied to an academic grade as well as students who purchase parking passes that allow them to drive to school.

Parents will also be able to request their child be subject to random testing.

