Carrasco and 2 relievers toss 4-hitter, Indians top Jays 6-0

TORONTO (AP) - Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Lonnie Chisenhall reached base three times for the Indians, who scored more than three runs for the first time since a 12-4 win over Seattle on April 30.

Carrasco (4-2) pitched seven innings to remain unbeaten on the road. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four road starts this season.

Making his 150th appearance, Carrasco allowed three hits, all singles. He walked none and struck out seven, one shy of his season high.

Andrew Miller worked the eighth and Nick Goody finished up.

Mike Bolsinger (0-1) allowed two runs, three hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales was pulled in the seventh inning because of tightness in his left hamstring. He grounded out twice before leaving.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.