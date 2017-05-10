Ohio leaders react to FBI's Comey firing

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, a move that has been considered swift and abrupt. Comey's firing came in the middle of an FBI investigation into whether President Trump was aware of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election. President Trump said the firing was a move towards restoring "public trust and confidence" to the FBI.

Comey recently testified to Congress on an investigation into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of her email accounts

Some Republican and Democratic officials seemed stunned and caught off guard by President Trump's decision. In Ohio, Republican Governor John Kasich said in a statement, "I am extremely troubled by the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, who has served this nation honorably."

Gov. John Kasich statement on James Comey pic.twitter.com/Wrwj6sGqnz — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 10, 2017

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said, "the President firing the FBI Director in the middle of an investigation into the White House's ties to Russia raises serious questions about the independence of the FBI and the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Now more than ever, we need an independent investigation into Russian ties to ensure American people can have full confidence in findings. pic.twitter.com/bPrbDnOA4e — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 9, 2017

Comey's deputy, Andrew McCabe, will now take over as the FBI Director until a permanent replacement is found.

