Akron police investigating Wednesday morning pedestrian crash

Akron police are investigating an early morning crash that involved a pedestrian along Triplett Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The incident was first reported at approximately 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police closed Triplett Boulevard for several hours between Stanley Road and Hilbish Avenue during the crash scene investigation.

Akron police say they are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

