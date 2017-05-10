Lake Ridge Academy Junior gets perfect ACT score

Lake Ridge Academy junior Anjali Prabhakaran, a neighbor of Avon, has scored a perfect ACT composite score of 36. To put this into perspective, on average, less than 1/10 of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a perfect score.

Not only did she score a perfect ACT score but she also keeps a 4.27 grade point average. Anjali is also a very active on campus.

She recently competed at states with her Mock Trial team, plays volleyball, participates in nine additional student clubs, and also fits in mentoring/tutoring Lower and Middle School students.

During school breaks, she has taken on several research assistant projects with Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals. Anjali plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in biology or biomedical engineering, followed by law school.

