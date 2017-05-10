McConaughey films in Strongsville, goes zip-lining in Rockbridge

Matthew McConaughey and the rest of the cast and crew from the film "White Boy Rick" are continuing the film shoot across northeast Ohio. The crew most recently set up in Strongsville on Tuesday.

According to a post on the city of Strongsville's Facebook, the film crew was set up at the Kings Inn on Pearl Road because of the motel's 1980s characteristics. McConaughey and the movie's actress, Jennifer Jason Leigh, were on set Tuesday.

The movie is set in Detroit, but is being shot in several locations in and near Cleveland. The film is based on the true story of Ricky Wershe Jr., a teenager-turned-informant in the 1980s. He then became a drug dealer.

McConaughey has recently been spotted bowling in Lakewood, filming throughout Cleveland, and meeting with sheriff's deputies in Lorain County. He also apparently stopped in Rockbridge to do some zip-lining with his family.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.