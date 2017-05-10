29-year-old man shot and killed in Akron

Police in Akron are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old man.

On May 9 around 4:00 p.m. a person called 911 to report a body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Cordova Avenue and Thurston Street.

Investigators responded to the scene and found the man lying on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, he later died from his injuries.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

