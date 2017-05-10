Store clerk injured after car crashes into convenience store

A store clerk in Rocky River has been injured after a driver drove a car into a convenience store.

The incident happened around May 7 at 1 a.m., the clerk and the driver were injured.

Both were transported to Fairview Hospital for treatment. The driver of the car has been charged with OVI.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

