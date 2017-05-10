Local police gather to honor Akron officers that died in the line of duty

As part of National Police Officers Memorial Week, the Akron Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge #7 gathered Wednesday morning to honor the officers that died in the line of duty.

The ceremony honored 25 Akron officers and one Kenmore Deputy Marshal that were killed while in service. Those honored include:

Guy Norris - Shot by three unknown suspects on Dec. 23, 1917.

Edward J. Costigan - Shot and killed during an ambush on Jan. 10, 1918.

Joseph H. Hunt - Shot and killed during an ambush on Jan. 10, 1918.

Gethin H. Richards - Shot while searching three suspects for weapons on March 12, 1918.

George Werne - Shot and killed on March 9, 1919 while searching three suspects for weapons.

Harold Rogers - Killed in a motorcycle crash on July 8, 1925.

William H., Grubbs - Shot while searching two suspects for weapons on May 6, 1929.

Harland F. Manes - Shot by a group of gangsters while investigating an accident on March 8, 1930

Forrest Good - Shot and killed on June 21, 1931 while in a gun battle between suspects that stole a car.

Kenneth Knepp - Killed on March 3, 1933 in a motorcycle crash.

William S. Peterson - Killed in an accident during a traffic pursuit on Sept. 3, 1933.

Arden D. Weese - Killed in a motorcycle crash on March 22, 1946.

Floyd A. Weatherholt, Jr. - Killed by an armed suspect in a gunfight on March 25, 1960.

Ronald D. Rotruck - Killed trying to rescue two victims in a flash flood on July 21, 1964.

Eugene Hooper - Shot and killed searching for two robbery suspects on April 10, 1965.

Robert E. Donahue - Shot while fighting with a suspect on July 27, 1968.

Glenn K. Stewart - Killed in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 5, 1970.

Stephen J. Ondas - Shot while attempting an arrest on Oct. 21, 1972.

Gary A. Yost - Shot and killed while investigating a break-in on Aug. 23, 1975.

Ben J. Franklin - Suffered a fatal heart attack after a fight on Jan. 10, 1992.

Harold L. Wintrow - Died on Aug. 27, 1993 due to complications sustained from a 1965 shooting injury.

George R. Knaff - Killed in a crash with a drunk driver on Nov. 5, 1994.

Frank D. Mancini - Died on Jan. 23, 2012 due to complications sustained from a 1965 shooting.

Jonathan R. Long - Died on Aug. 15, 2013 due to complications sustained in a high-speed chase and crash in 1992.

Justin R. Winebrenner - Shot and killed on Nov. 16, 2014 during a struggle with an armed suspect.

