Upcoming concerts in Cleveland

Many concerts are coming to the Cleveland area at various venues this spring and summer.

Here is a list of some upcoming concerts:

Jason Aldean

May 12

7:30 p.m.

Blossom Music Center

Red Hot Chili Peppers

May 13

8 p.m.

Quicken Loans Arena

Chance the Rapper

May 19

8 p.m.

Blossom Music Center

Travis Scott

May 21

8 p.m.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Future

May 27

7 p.m.

Blossom Music Center

Neil Diamond

May 30

7:30 p.m.

Quicken Loans Arena

U2

July 1

7 p.m.

FirstEnergy Stadium?

