Upcoming concerts in Cleveland

Many concerts are coming to the Cleveland area at various venues this spring and summer.

Here is a list of some upcoming concerts:

Jason Aldean

  • May 12
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Blossom Music Center

Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • May 13
  • 8 p.m.
  • Quicken Loans Arena

Chance the Rapper

  • May 19
  • 8 p.m.
  • Blossom Music Center

Travis Scott

  • May 21
  • 8 p.m.
  • Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Future

  • May 27
  • 7 p.m.
  • Blossom Music Center

Neil Diamond

  • May 30
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Quicken Loans Arena

U2

  • July 1
  • 7 p.m.
  • FirstEnergy Stadium?

