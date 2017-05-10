Wedding Wednesday, Week #4: Switch Up Your Bachelorette Party With Painting

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

With a wedding, come a slew of other events: showers, bachelorette parties, engagement parties. I'm pretty sure in this day and age, there is probably some other soiree I've neglected to mention.

If you're looking to trade in the traditional shower for something a little different, consider a painting party!

This morning on CLE 43 WUAB we met with Vicki Prete from Bottle and Bottega. She hosts painting shindigs for bridal parties! (Full disclosure: I loved my bridal shower and I would not trade it for anything in the world. However, I adore this idea!)

The brides and bridesmaids may step away with custom wine glasses or even pallet art. (Hello, Pinterest!)

Check out what Vicki made for me before the newscast!

Do you see the wine glasses in the background? Wouldn't that make a great addition to the wedding day festivities?

Brides leave each painting event with something that will last a lifetime. (I can't wait to hang this in our home!)

