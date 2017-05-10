Former presidential candidates Kasich and Sanders to hold debate

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Democratic Sen. of Vermont Bernie Sanders will participate in a town hall debate with each other, according to CNN.

The two former presidential candidates campaigned in 2016 against Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton and now-President Donald Trump, but neither had enough support to compete in the general election.

Health care will surely be a topic of discussion since Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act was dismantled last week by the House. The move to get rid of the health care act now moves to Senate for a vote.

The debate will take place on on Tuesday, May 16 on CNN.

