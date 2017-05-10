2014 quintuple murder suspect pleads guilty to all counts

Quintuple murder suspect James Henderson, III entered guilty pleas Wednesday, two days before his trial is scheduled to begin.

Henderson was charged with five counts of aggravated murder and he admitted to everything.

Henderson was arrested six months after he killed his best friend, Jario Taylor, 18, Lemon Bryant, 60, Shaylona Williams, 17, and Jario's mom, 41-year old Sherita Johnson, who was pregnant at the time. A little girl, 9-years-old at the time, was grazed by a bullet after he spotted her entering the E. 92nd home. A 2-year-old inside the car with Johnson was unharmed.

After Henderson killed the victims, prosecutors say he sat down to eat.

Henderson was arrested at a McDonald's in Lakewood, nearly six months after the deadly shooting. He still had the murder weapon in his belt.

Sentencing is set for later today.

