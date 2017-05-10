The Rock might run for President

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might run for President of the United States. The Rock is a former 10-time pro wrestling world champion and is currently one of the biggest actors in Hollywood.

When asked by GQ magazine if he would ever run for President, he gave this answer.

"I think that it's a real possibility," Johnson said.

According to GQ magazine both political parties reached out to Johnson for his endorsement in the last presidential election. Johnson notes leadership as an important trait for a president, he wants to see that position work with everyone and not shut anyone out.

