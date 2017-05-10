Microblading: Is eyebrow tattooing safe in Cleveland?

Microblading, a technique where tiny semi-permanent tattoo strokes fake fuller brows, has made its way to the Cleveland area but there are important facts to know before doing the procedure.

Microblading is semi-permanent make-up, where through the manual process pigment (ink) into the upper layers of skin is used to create desired fullness and shape of the eyebrows. The effects last up to a year, after that the pigment fades leaving the skin and your natural brows exactly as they were.

Rather then filling them in every day to make them appear thicker and fuller, some women are opting for semi-permanent results.

Like the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page to watch Tia Ewing getting her brows done live Thursday evening around 7 p.m.

For the past six months there’s been a rush in Northeast Ohio. Hair salons, nail salons and brow shaping locations are looking to get licensed by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to do microblading.

Who can do it?

Right now 19 locations in our area can legally microblading. However, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health has shut down businesses in our area serving them a cease and desist.

The issues is that many artists get training out of state and don’t know they must get a license to operate from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Eight locations in Cuyahoga County were granted licenses in the last month. The following list shows in yellow the businesses approved by the county to do microblading.

Not every city allows tattooing. To do the procedure, the business would have to get approval from the zoning department and in some cases city council to proceed.

Several businesses on Instagram offering their microblading services aren’t approved by the county. Check our list above, updated May 1, 2017 for a list of who’s been vetted by the county.

To date, there have been no reports of anyone experiencing an allergic reaction or falling ill from the procedure in Cuyahoga County.

How does it work?

An adhesive ruler is attached to a client’s forehead to measure their face to make sure the brows are symmetric. Once that’s attached the microblader fills in the brows with a pencil, the client has the final say on what they want their brows to look like. Perfecting the brows pre-microblading is what generally takes the longest. The actual blading process took about 15 minutes that does vary on the thickness of your eyebrow.

It’s not required in the state of Ohio but numbing cream was used by ELash Studios in Woodmere, to reduce the pain.

Cost?

It can cost anywhere from $200-$500 do get your brows microbladed.

What to look out for?

You need to make sure your semi-permanent artist has license to operate.

The location where they perform the procedure must have a sink with running water both hold and cold.

Dr. Melissa Piliang, a dermatologist with the Cleveland Clinic said scaring can occur and skin issues.

An experienced artist will do a patch test days before the application; checking for allergic reaction to the pigment, skin irritation, and/or scaring.

Also the pigment (ink) isn’t FDA approved, that’s why the patch test is critical.

Can I get my brows done?

Almost anyone can get it done, but some people may require a doctor’s note first if you have cancer, hemophilia or hepatitis.

An artist will not perform a procedure on a woman pregnant or nursing. A patch test should be done ahead of time to check for allergic reactions.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.