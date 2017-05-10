Woman caught on camera throwing a dog into Lake Erie

Police are interviewing a woman caught on video throwing her dog into Lake Erie.

The incident happened Tuesday night and happened at Tiki Beach. The woman said she was teaching her dog how to swim.

The dog was not injured. Police say the incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

