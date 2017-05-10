Woman shot in the back while walking up her driveway

Woman shot walking up her driveway (Source: Raycom Media)

A 29-year-old woman is recovering after being shot while walking up her driveway.

It happened just after midnight on Wednesday.

Karlie Barker tells police she was walking up her driveway on Gertrude Avenue when an unknown man in a red car slowed down in front of her house and started shooting.

Barker was hit once in the back.

When Cleveland police officers arrived, they began medical treatment with "Quick Clot" until EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center.

There are no arrests.

