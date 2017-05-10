'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at suspect in courtroom melee (video)

A Cleveland courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.

Quintuple murder suspect James Henderson, III entered guilty pleas Wednesday to the November 2014 killing of; his best friend Ja'Rio Taylor, 18, Lemon Bryant, 60, Shaylona Williams, 17, and Ja'Rio's mom, 41-year old Sherita Johnson, who was pregnant at the time. A little girl, 9-years-old at the time, was grazed by a bullet after he spotted her entering the E. 92nd home. A 2-year-old inside the car with Johnson was unharmed.

Distraught family members packed the pews of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday to see the killer be sentenced. Delray Sanders, the brother of Sherita Johnson was first to give a victim-impact statement.

"You are so pitiful as a person," said Delray Sanders. "Now I'm the oldest child in my family. I'm going to do everything in my willpower to make sure everybody in my family has everything and then some."

"You are so, so, so, so lucky God let me get this off my chest. I'm thankful because you made my life change. I've been in the penitentiary four times I would have been kicked this podium over but not no more, it's over with. I'm glad they got you," Sanders added.

After speaking Sanders lunged at the table trying to get to Henderson. He was immediately contained by deputies and court officers and the courtroom was cleared.

Some of the victim's friends and family were asked to leave the courthouse after the incident and more officers were brought in.

Henderson was arrested at a McDonald's in Lakewood, nearly six months after the deadly shooting. He still had the murder weapon in his belt.

