WATCH: LeBron, Kyrie, Shump busts out their dance moves while doing cardio

We already knew the Cleveland Cavaliers had moves on the court, sweeping both opponents in the 1st and 2nd rounds of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. But did you know they had moves off the court as well?

During Wednesday's workout session it was no surprise to see the National Champions enjoying themselves while they wait to see who they'll be playing in the Easter Conference Finals.

LeBron James was the first to break out his sudden dance moves and Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert quickly joined in.

I guess you can say they substituted the cardio for the carti (playboi) that is. Check them out:

djstephfloss"In Cleveland...they milly rock" ???????? @kingjames x @kyrieirving x @imanshumpert vibing to @playboicarti at today's @cavs practice!

Watch the official Playboi Carti video below:

