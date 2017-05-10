VIDEO: Mentor firefighter saves a dozen ducklings in daring drain rescue

VIDEO: Mentor firefighter saves a dozen ducklings in daring drai - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) -

The engine crew from Station 2 in Mentor rescued ducklings trapped in a storm drain Tuesday.

After climbing down into the drain, one of the firefighters pulled out 12 ducklings with the help of a bucket.

After their adventure, the ducklings were reunited with their mother.

