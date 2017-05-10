A look at the Lake Erie Crushers' impact on Avon

A bad day at the ballpark is better than any good day at work.

“Anytime there are people in the seats, it's fun to play. I've heard a lot of good things about the fans here in Avon,” said Lake Erie Crushers second baseman Jordan Dean.

That’s what Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen would like to remind baseball fans in the area.

“You start to look around -- not many communities have this opportunity. You come out on a day like today and just see all the smiling faces,” Jensen said.

The city-owned stadium was built nearly a decade ago, and has helped encourage other development in the area.

“Our high school team gets to play on this field, there are a lot of benefits come to our community,” Jensen said.

Jensen says while he doesn’t have the exact dollars and cents the team brings in, he can see the impact on the city just by going to a game.

"All the time. I usually try to get to as many home games as I can and you see people from all kinds of different shirts and schools representing from all over,” Jensen said.

He said the team and stadium have an impact on residents' quality of life.

"When you have the opportunity to have the team here and get to enjoy it for not a lot of money,” Jensen said.

If you are looking for Jensen to throw out a first pitch, you’ll have to wait awhile. He prefers others to have that honor.

“I don't want that crush to my ego,” Jensen said.

