Lake Erie Crushers reveal new mascot

New owners Tom and Jacqueline Kramig decided to go back to the team’s roots and use the locally wineries for inspiration. The grape is the new mascot and the team colors are now purple and white.

If you are in the mood for baseball, but don’t want to deal with the traffic downtown, Sprenger Stadium in Avon is an easy escape.

“I'm having a lot of fun, this is a ball,” owner Tom Kramig said.

In its eighth year, the Crushers in Avon are looking to win more games in the Frontier League, but also to have a little fun along the way.

“What we really sell here is a fun night out. Baseball is part of it, the main part. A lot of people come to the games, don’t know the players, don't know if we won or lost because they left in the 7th inning because their kids were tired and that's OK. They had a fun night out and it didn't cost a lot,” Kramig said.

If the team looks a little different to you, you are not alone.

“The new logo and look, I think it's cool,” said Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen.

They’ve added a few more promotional nights, like first responders weekend, and they promise to have to tasty treats.

“We have a Parmesan crusted chicken sandwich this year. We have a vegetarian green tomato sandwich,” Kramig said.

They've even added something fun for the kids.

“We have new inflatables in our kids’ zone, that will be exciting,” Kramig said.

Even if you don’t come for the baseball, you’ll want to stay for the fireworks and bands that will play every Saturday night.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.