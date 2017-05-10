Here’s why May started off so cool after a record-breaking warm April in Northeast Ohio

If you think May is off to a chilly start, you'd be right. Here's why.

So far in May, seven of 10 days have only had highs in the 50s. That's crazy cool, considering our normal high for Cleveland now is around 68 degrees. These cooler temperatures have kept our average temperatures for the month much below average.

In fact, this would be the coldest May on record, but that reading will rise significantly.

So, why?

May has been cooler because of the shifting of the jet stream, the river of fast moving air that flows way up in the atmosphere. In April, it was high enough to bring in warmer air from the southern states. That has seemed to reverse for the start of May. Now, it has dipped into the lower states bringing in cold air from Canada.

This transition will be over soon, however, and we will start seeing much warmer air and above average temperatures. Keep in mind our cool May comes after breaking records for the warmest April in history in Cleveland.

Things are starting to look up for the summer weather. Our long term forecast for the second half of May is calling for readings well above average in the 70s and 80s.

We may even be seeing some possible record breaking days to finish out May!

