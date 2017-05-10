There's another casting call for the Matthew McConaughey movie filming in, around Cleveland

While filming movie in CLE, McConaughey meets deputies in Lorain County (Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Department Facebook)

Sony Pictures and Detroit City Productions have issued one more casting call for "White Boy Rick."

The call is for: African-Americans to be featured and background performers in their current project filming in and around the Cleveland, Ohio area.

Interested individuals must be over 18 and should send a current photo/snapshot of themselves (NO HATS OR SUNGLASSES) as well as their height, weight, date of birth, and contact information. Applicants should include the role they're applying for in the subject line.

The following roles are being cast:

Wedding Guests: TUESDAY MAY 16TH

Pool Party Guests (no tattoos): WEDNESDAY MAY 17TH

Comfortable Roller Skaters SATURDAY MAY 13TH for choreography, AND availability to film THURSDAY MAY 18TH THROUGH SATURDAY MAY 20TH

Send details to the following email address: ANGELA@ANGELABOEHMCASTING.COM

No experience necessary. These are paid positions.

