Clerk says man who crashed into store wanted beer; police find driver in cooler without pants

A man drove a Dodge Challenger into a Hilliard Boulevard convenience store in Rocky River this week.

It happened May 7 around 1 a.m. Surveillance video shows officers arriving on scene to find the driver was not in the car and a clerk was under a pile of debris. The clerk told authorities the driver wanted beer.

The driver was eventually found, without pants, inside a cooler at the back of the store, authorities said.

He was taken into custody after a struggle, according to authorities, who added the driver was mentally disturbed.

The driver, 45-year-old Robert Mason, of Rocky River, has been charged with OVI.

