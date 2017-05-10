Editorial: We all have something to learn from recent instances of airport turmoil

It seems like every few days we're seeing a new video of outrageous behavior on airplanes and airlines.

At a Spirit Airlines counter, a brawl breaks out over a canceled flight. On a Southwest flight, passengers jockeying for position to get off the plane end up in a fight.

But I don't think this is really about airlines or airports at all.

We're in a time where people just aren't interacting as much. People stay home more. They shop online. Instead of conversations with the people around us, we keep our faces buried in our phones and tablets, posting about our lives, our opinions, and bashing or de-friending anyone who thinks something else.

So it kind of makes sense at this point, when we're all jammed in together in a tight space, it turns out we don't know how to get along with each other.

When a flight gets canceled and 200 people have to re-book, everyone wants to be first and no one wants to be 200th. When it's time to get off the plane, the people in the 29th row don't understand, or they don't care, that there are 28 rows that have to get off before them.

And when a problem does break out, more people want to shoot the action on their phones than actually go and help defuse the situation.

Clearly, we're at a strange time in society. But to me, the answer is that we have to actually start living in a society. Respect. Courtesy. Give a little. Take a little (when it's our turn). Remember that everyone else around us is a person, too, and they matter just as much as we do.

If we can't do these things, we're all just going to be taking turns shouting, shoving, and shooting video.

