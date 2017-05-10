Police: Glenville shooting victims, ages 15 and 19, both critical

Cleveland police say a 15- and 19-year-old were shot Wednesday night in the Glenville neighborhood.

It happened on Empire around 8:30 p.m., south of the St. Clair/East 93rd intersection. Police describe the incident as a drive-by shooting.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest and taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. They said the 19-year-old man was also shot in the chest and taken to University Hospitals.

Both are listed as critical.

