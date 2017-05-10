No injuries reported after plane makes emergency landing in Portage County

A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday night in Portage County. No injuries have been reported.

It happened around 10 p.m. along State Route 43 in the town of Aurora.

State police are handling the investigation. They say the FAA is not involved because there are no injuries and no damage to the plane.

The aircraft will remain on scene until owners can have it removed.

It's unclear what caused the plane to go down. It's also unclear where the plane was heading at the time.

