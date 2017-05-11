Goins' hit caps comeback as Blue Jays beat Indians 8-7

By IAN HARRISON
TORONTO (AP) - Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.
Jose Bautista hit a three-run home run and Ezequiel Carrera added a tying, two-run drive for the Blue Jays, who won consecutive series for the first time this season.
Carrera hit a one-out single in the ninth off Cody Allen, and Justin Smoak and Steve Pearce walked with two outs. Goins lined the first pitch into the right-field corner for his third hit of the game.
Roberto Osuna (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth.
Jason Kipnis and Brandon Guyer each had three RBIs for the Indians, who led 7-3 in the third. Kipnis was 0 for 9 in the series before his two-run, first-inning double off Francisco Liriano.
