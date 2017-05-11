Overnight fire damages Lorain County golf course

The Carlisle Township Fire Department and surrounding departments in Lorain County responded to the Carlisle Golf Club overnight for a large building fire.

According to an official with the Carlisle Township Fire Department, crews responded just after midnight Thursday morning for a fire to one of the golf course's buildings in the 39700 block of Slife Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a building on the grounds of the golf course.

The building was badly damaged.

Firefighters are still looking into what caused the fire. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

