Backlash after woman caught on camera throwing a dog into Lake Erie

A man walking along Tiki Beach on Lake Erie came across a woman dragging and throwing her dog into the choppy waters in Lake Erie. The incident was caught on camera.

The incident occurred Tuesday night. The man recording the distance thought it was inappropriate and he was calling the police. The woman said she was teaching her dog to swim, but Vermillion police are now questioning her.

Most of the comments on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page gave negative feedback to the video. Some believe the woman should face animal cruelty charges or have her dog taken from her.

The dog was not harmed, according to police. The American Kennel Club said regardless of the dog's breed, all dogs should wear a life jacket and start in calmer, more shallow water.

There have been no charges filed yet, but police are continuing the investigation.

