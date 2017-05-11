Lorain police hold ceremony to honor fallen officers, Officer Fahey and Trooper Velez

The Lorain Police Department will be hosting the Lorain County Police Memorial Service Thursday morning.

This year's ceremony will be the fourth time since 2002 the ceremony is hosted by the Lorain Police Department, according to the Morning Journal. The ceremony will honor fallen officers that have connections to Lorain County.

Lorain Police Chief Cel Rivera told the Mourning Journal that they want people to come out and support all police officers, including Officer David Fahey and Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez. Cleveland police Officer Fahey was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Jan. 2017. Ohio Highway State Trooper Kenneth Velez was killed in Sept. 2016 when he was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The ceremony will be held at Lorain Admiral King High School, 2600 Ashland Avenue, Lorain. The service starts at 11:30 p.m.

Lorain County officers will also host the Lorain County Police Memorial 5K run and walk on Sunday, May 14. The event supports the Lorain Police Officers Charitable Foundation and honors the officers that have fallen in the line of duty. Runners and walkers can still register for Sunday's event.

