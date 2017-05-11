Cleveland charity makes a dream come true for teen battling cancer

New Mexico student, Kyle Osborne is a huge LeBron James fan. The 19-year-old student is battling terminal cancer.

Kyle's wish is to meet LeBron James. It all started with one tweet. A woman who had never met Kyle heard about his story and tweeted it out. It spread like wildfire.

Hey everyone this is Kyle and he has a rare cancer and his wish is to meet Lebron James make his wish come true retweet this pleas pic.twitter.com/Fw7VmdKm4C — genessa ?? (@genessa18) April 25, 2017

Kyle has aged out for wishes to be granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter is also in the wish-granting business. It's the only organization in the state that grants wishes from birth to 21-years-old. When they heard about Kyle's wish, it was a no-brainer.

ASW will fulfill Kyle's wish to watch LeBron James and the Cavs play live.

"Any time a child is battling cancer, this is terminal cancer, we have to do something and how easy is this for us to do. We're in Cleveland," said Jason Beudert, co-founder of A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will provide VIP seating for the first home playoff game in the Eastern Conference Finals, a two-night stay at the Marriott Key Bank Center, Safe and Reliable Limo is donating a limo ride to and from the airport, tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He'll spend two days in our great city.

Several restaurants, including The Winking Lizard Tavern Gateway, Barrio Tacos Gateway are providing meals for Kyle and his family.

"Thanks to our generous donors and community partners here in NE Ohio who are donating these wonderful services, ASW will be able to fulfill Kyle's wish and really show him and his family what Cleveland is all about." said Beudert.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.