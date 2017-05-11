RTA stretches late-night trolley service to the Flats East Bank

RTA is expected to announced Thursday morning that the C-Line Trolley service will be expanded for the summer months.

The trolley line currently runs along popular downtown Cleveland locations such as Playhouse Square, Tower City, and East 4th Street, but beginning May 26, late-night trolley service will be extended to Flats East Bank.

The change comes as more people are expected to get out and around town and rely on public transportation more often. RTA General Manager Joe Calabrese said, "More transit service is needed on evenings and weekends. It is in the best interests of RTA, our customers, and Flats East Bank vendors and their employees to extend the C-Line Trolley service here, seven days a week."

The new seven days a week service will run 7 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Don't forget; trolley service is "free with a smile."

