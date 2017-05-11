Vigil to honor Garfield Heights woman found dead in her basement

Family and friends are expected to gather for a vigil Thursday evening in Garfield Heights to honor the woman that was found dead in her home.

Lavora Allen, the 38-year-old mother, was found at the bottom of the basement stairs in her home on May 1. Police have not officially determined the cause of her death, but police are calling the death "suspicious." During the investigation, officers discovered Allen's car was stolen from her home and later abandoned on West 140th Street in Cleveland.

Allen was the mother of five children, but two of her kids tragically died at an earlier age.

The vigil will be held in the 12800 block of Orme Road in Garfield Heights at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

