Local students climb wind turbine for educational experience

Students from the Polaris Career Center are prepared for a daring day of education and training Thursday. Seniors from the school's Electronics and Alternative Energy program will climb to the top of a wind turbine in Berea.

The students will be led up 250 feet by a guide to the top of a turbine at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. There are platforms along the climb in case any of the students need to stop on the way up.

The Polaris Career Center is a vocational school located in Middleburg Heights for 11th and 12th grade students.

