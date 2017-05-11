Local students climb wind turbine for educational experience - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Local students climb wind turbine for educational experience

(file photo, Source: Pixabay) (file photo, Source: Pixabay)
BEREA, OH (WOIO) -

Students from the Polaris Career Center are prepared for a daring day of education and training Thursday. Seniors from the school's Electronics and Alternative Energy program will climb to the top of a wind turbine in Berea.

The students will be led up 250 feet by a guide to the top of a turbine at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. There are platforms along the climb in case any of the students need to stop on the way up.

The Polaris Career Center is a vocational school located in Middleburg Heights for 11th and 12th grade students.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly