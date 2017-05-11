Will the Browns win any games in 2017? Vegas doesn't think so

Las Vegas odds are not favorable for the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL season.

According to CBSsports.com, the Browns are not favored in any of their regular season games. Vegas oddsmakers don't expect the team to win any games in 2017. On the contrary, the New England Patriots are expected to win all of their regular season games.

A Vegas sportsbook lists the Browns as the underdog in almost all of their games. The one game to look forward to is Week 5 against the New York Jets. At this point, the Browns and the Jets are listed as a "pick'em" game.

This season is no different than last year. The Browns were listed as the underdog in all 16 games in 2016 as well.

