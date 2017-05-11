'My baby will never know who his mother is', says husband at sentencing; wife killed by Oberlin woman convicted of driving high

An Oberlin woman was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison Thursday after she crashed into an Amherst home nearly two years ago, killing a mother inside.

Adrianna Young, of Oberlin, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Lorain County Judge James Miraldi sentenced Young to a total of 6 1/2 years in prison. All of her sentences will run concurrently meaning she will only spend 4 1/2 years behind bars.

"I do not hate you. I just hate your thoughtlessness and carelessness," said the victim's husband at young's sentencing. "My baby will never know who his mother is. My oldest son will not have a mother to watch him graduate."

According to the Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, shortly before 7:48 a.m. on July 28, 2015 Young was driving her Toyota Camry southbound on state Route 58, just south of state Route 113. The OSHP says the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, through a grassy field, ramped off a basement doorway, and drove into the home.

Debra Majkut, 34, was in the living room with her infant at the time. She and her infant were both struck by the vehicle.

Majkut was pronounced dead at the scene.

The infant was transported to Amherst Hospital and then taken by air ambulance to MetroHealth Hospital. The baby had non-life-threatening injuries and was able to recover.

According to the OSHP, a blood sample was obtained from Young shortly after the crash for alcohol/drug testing. She tested positive for marijuana at 112.90 ng/ml. The per se limit for marijuana in Ohio is 50 ng/ml or greater.

