Cuyahoga Falls bus driver finds Zoey's empty lunch box, returns it full with sweet note

A Cuyahoga Falls City School District bus driver found an empty lunch bag on his bus recently and returned it to the girl full of food as a reminder that there are decent and thoughtful people on the planet.

It's Teacher Appreciation Week, but Mr. Bill the bus driver, is also being appreciated by the Cuyahoga Falls Education Association after going one step further for one of his passengers, Zoey.

The association posted a picture of the note Mr. Bill left with a lunch bag full of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a bottle of water and peanut butter crackers.

Zoey's mom, Kristina Selman, thanked the bus driver on Facebook. "Thank you Mr. Bill again, for doing this for my Zoey. I am happy that my daughter knows there are people who still believe in acts of kindness," she wrote.

