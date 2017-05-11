Cuyahoga Falls bus driver finds Zoey's empty lunch box, returns it full with sweet note

A Cuyahoga Falls City School District bus driver found an empty lunch bag on his bus recently and returned it to the girl full of food as a reminder that there are decent and thoughtful people on the planet.
It's Teacher Appreciation Week, but Mr. Bill the bus driver, is also being appreciated by the Cuyahoga Falls Education Association after going one step further for one of his passengers, Zoey.
The association posted a picture of the note Mr. Bill left with a lunch bag full of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a bottle of water and peanut butter crackers.
Zoey's mom, Kristina Selman, thanked the bus driver on Facebook. "Thank you Mr. Bill again, for doing this for my Zoey. I am happy that my daughter knows there are people who still believe in acts of kindness," she wrote.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Mark Wahlberg will be among those welcoming Wahlburgers to Cleveland at a VIP Red Carpet Event this week.More >>
Mark Wahlberg will be among those welcoming Wahlburgers to Cleveland at a VIP Red Carpet Event this week.More >>
In honor of National Pet Week this week, Nextdoor, has released its list of America’s favorite pet names.More >>
In honor of National Pet Week this week, Nextdoor, has released its list of America’s favorite pet names.More >>
As the nation comes to terms with FBI Director James Comey's firing, names of his possible replacement are surfacing.
As the nation comes to terms with FBI Director James Comey's firing, names of his possible replacement are surfacing.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Several passengers who flew into Cleveland Hopkins airport Tuesday said they didn’t plan to fly on Spirit Airlines in the future.More >>
Several passengers who flew into Cleveland Hopkins airport Tuesday said they didn’t plan to fly on Spirit Airlines in the future. Annette Morrison flew to Orlando with her daughter and a large group to go to a cheerleading competition.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>