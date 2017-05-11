Two horses rescued from Canton store

A man is arrested after leaving two horses inside an empty storefront.

The horses were found inside 3802 W. Tuscarawas Street on Thursday and Canton police say the animals had no food or water.

The horse's owner, John Yant, is charged with cruelty to animals. Police say when they found Yant, he was too drunk to talk to them.

An official with the Stark County Humane Society says the situation is under investigation and the horses are now at a Humane Society volunteer's stable

