Students at Solon High School issued citations after smoking marijuana before school.

Students at Solon High School have been issued citations after smoking marijuana before school.

Around 9 a.m. on May 4 officers responded to Solon High School for five students who had arrived at school under the influence of marijuana. The principal questioned the students after they were observed to have red eyes and a strong odor of marijuana.

After questioning they admitted to smoking marijuana at Park East Apartments before school. The five students were issued misdemeanor citations for drug abuse.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.