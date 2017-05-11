Cleveland Clinic offers 24/7 NICU cameras

The Cleveland Clinic has become the first hospital in the city to offer parents a 24/7 live stream of their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The system is called “NicView” and it gives parents the opportunity to see their children when they can’t physically be at their bedside.

The cameras are mounted to each bedside, allowing parents to see live footage of their babies on a private system that’s available on phones and laptops. The Clinic said that none of the video is stored or recorded for security purposes. Parents can also share access of the live stream with family members everywhere.

Sarah Romain’s three-week-old son Ezekiel has been in the NICU at Cleveland Clinic’s main campus since a few days after his birth. Romain said having the camera helps her sleep at night because she can check on her son whenever she wants.

“Just to see him breathe, when not with him, because we can’t be with him, it’s a huge peace of mind,” said Romain.

Todd and Stacy Teter of Strongsville donated the “NicView” cameras as a gift. Several of the Teter’s children were also treated at the Clinic’s NICU.

Cleveland Clinic said it will install 87 “NicView” cameras. The cameras are available at Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, Hillcrest Hospital, and officials say Fairview will have the cameras within in the next month.

