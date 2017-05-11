Romona's Kids: 8-year-old collects thousands of pounds of food, dollars to fight hunger

One of the youngest volunteers for this month’s Harvest For Hunger drive is this week’s Romona’s Kid. He’s on a mission to feed the one in four kids who go hungry in Northeast Ohio.

Logan Kuhn, 8, of Stark County, saw a commercial this past year about hungry kids, and asked his family if he could start a food program.

“I feel that no kid should go hungry and I just wanted to fix that,” he said.

Logan collects funds and foods like mac and cheese, shelf stable milk, granola bars, canned food, and noodles. So far, he’s collected $24,000 and more than 20,000 pounds of food.

