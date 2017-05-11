Bodycam video captures dramatic creek rescue in Stark County

A Stark County mom is holding her sons extra close after an unbelievable accident.

Her kids, ages three and one, were buckled into the backseat of her car when it began rolling into a busy intersection and crashed into the water.

"Oh my God. Oh my God," the children's mother, Jillian Olihan, can be heard saying on Canton police bodycam video.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office said Olihan's car was parked at the Marathon gas station on the corner of Fulton Road and Stadium Park Drive. It wasn't running, and the keys weren't in the ignition, but somehow the stick shift slipped into gear and rolled into a nearby creek.

A woman who works at the gas station said she saw the entire incident happen. She watched the car suddenly reverse through the parking lot and drive right through a busy intersection. Somehow the car made it across the street without getting hit. It then rolled down a hill and stopped in the water.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier is one of the people who jumped into action to rescue the frightened kids. Video shows him in the knee high water, grabbing a toddler out of the backseat of the car. Not long after, the boy's relieved mom got to hold her sons. The boys were clearly shaken up and could be seen crying on bodycam video.

"Everyone is OK and we are very thankful for the excellent job that the first responders did. We are very blessed. The sheriff truly is amazing. We thank everyone who came to our aid today," Olihan said.

After the kids were rescued from the car, the officers kept them warm in the back of the sheriff's cruiser until paramedics got there.

