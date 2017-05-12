Two people killed in early morning Westlake house fire

Westlake firefighters responded to a fatal house fire early Friday morning on Clague Road near Hilliard Boulevard.

Acting Westlake Fire Chief Russell Hetman said two people were rescued from the house and transported to Fairview Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The incident was first reported at approximately 4:15 a.m. Police were driving in the area and saw a heavy amount of smoke coming from the house. Police immediately notified the fire department. The Westlake Fire Chief said it looks like the fire may have started in the bedroom area of the ranch-style home.

Westlake Fire Chief: 2 people died as the result of an early morning house fire 1800 block of Clague Road near Hillard Blvd. pic.twitter.com/Tn3xU43FOh — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) May 12, 2017

Several surrounding fire departments responded to assist, including Rocky River, Bay Village and Lakewood fire departments.

The Westlake Fire Department is still investigating the incident. The victims' identity will not be released until notifications are made.

