Ohio man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 7 kids at day care

A 43-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he sexually assaulted seven children at an in-home daycare that was operated by his wife.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced that Matthew Case, of Gallia County, was charged with 10 counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition. Case was arrested in April after two kids told adults about the abuse. Five more victims were eventually identified. All of the victims are young girls between the ages of three and seven. Authorities believe that there may be more children that were assaulted by Case, but have not come forward.

The sexual assaults took place at Case's home which was used as a in-home childcare center.

"My agents spoke with many parents who felt reassured by that fact that a firefighter lived at the in-home daycare, but this defendant was truly a predator in disguise," said Attorney General DeWine.

Case is scheduled for sentencing on May 25 at the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

