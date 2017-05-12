Garfield Heights woman died of strangulation, found at bottom of steps

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed that the woman that was found at the bottom of the basement stairs in her home died of "cervical compression."

Officials believe that 38-year-old Lavora Allen was strangled at some point during the struggle on May 1. She was found dead in her home by family members in the basement.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. During the investigation, officers discovered Allen's car was stolen from her home and later abandoned on West 140th Street in Cleveland.

Allen was the mother of five children, but two of her kids tragically died at an earlier age.

