Officer shot, active shooter situation ends near Licking County elementary school

Law enforcement in Licking County are investigating an active shooter situation Friday morning after a police officer was shot and the gunman opened fire in a nursing home.

According to the police and the Associated Press, the Licking County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and members of Homeland Security responded to a shooting at Pine Kirk Care Center in the 200 block of East Main Street in Kirkersville, approximately 25 miles east of Columbus. The incident was first reported around 7:30 a.m. A law enforcement officer was shot, but the officer's condition was not immediately released.

Several elected officials in Ohio, including Governor Kasich, expressed their condolences on the incident.

Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville, ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response. https://t.co/Vd9hMu7Bqk — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

Heartbreaking news. Grateful to law enforcement who responded to the scene. Thinking of the officer, officer’s family & all involved. https://t.co/REdDHOARn6 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 12, 2017

A nearby school was on lockdown, according to WBNS during the investigation.

Police have not released any additional details.

