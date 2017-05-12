Sex offender sentenced to 9 years in prison for child porn possession

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday that registered sex offender Robert Vasquez was sentenced to nine years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The 52-year-old suspect lived at Wade Park's Cleveland Veteran's Affairs Domiciliary. He was caught by several other residents looking at child's pornography on computers in the facility. He was kicked out of the facility during an investigation by the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the Office of Inspector General.

During the investigation, Vasquez's computers and phones were confiscated. Thousands of pornographic images of children were discovered on the devices. The victims' ages ranged from four to eight.

Vasquez previously served 14 years in prison for a prior rape case. He was released in 2014.

